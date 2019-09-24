Boris Johnson’s Suspension of Parliament Ruled Illegal by Britain’s Highest Court

Boris Johnson has suffered a shocking defeat in Britain’s highest court, which has ruled that his decision to suspend Parliament ahead of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union was illegal.

Johnson suspended Parliament for five weeks ahead of Britain’s scheduled exit from the EU at the end of October. Lawmakers from every major party in the British Parliament reacted furiously to the move, saying it was intended to prevent scrutiny of Johnson’s Brexit plan. In a bombshell verdict delivered Tuesday morning, judges agreed.

In a unanimous verdict, the supreme court ruled that the prime minister's advice to Queen Elizabeth to suspend Parliament was unlawful and, therefore, that parliament has not been suspended. Judges said there was “no justification” for the suspension, and that: “The effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme.”

After delivering the historic verdict, Lady Hale, president of the supreme court, urged lawmakers to take “immediate steps” to reconvene Parliament. Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow welcomed the ruling in a statement and said Parliament “must convene without delay.” Bercow added he would be urgently consulting the leaders of each party.

Just minutes after the ruling was announced, members of Parliament began re-entering the House of Commons.

The government previously said it will “abide by the ruling” of the supreme court. Johnson is in New York for the U.N. climate conference.