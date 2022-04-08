‘Borodianka Is More Dreadful Than Bucha’ in Ukraine Horror Show, Says Zelensky

In his nightly taped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the completely razed city of Borodianka was “significantly more dreadful” that the horrific scenes the world saw from Bucha. Borodianka, which is northwest of Kyiv, took substantial fire from Russian troops, who are said to have indiscriminately killed civilians and destroyed residential homes. More than 300 bodies were found in Bucha, of which around 50 were executed at point blank range. Borodianka, Zelensky said, is worse. “It’s significantly more dreadful there,” he said. “Even more victims from the Russian occupiers.”