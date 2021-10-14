Score a Pair of Bose’s Coveted Audio Sunglasses While They’re on Sale

Chic sunglasses that double as Bluetooth headphones? Sign us up. If you haven’t heard of Bose’s Bluetooth Frames, now’s the time to get acquainted — and treat yourself to a pair of your own while they’re $25 off.

Amazon’s Epic Deal Days event means two of the best-selling Bluetooth frame styles, the Soprano — a Wayfarer-style cat-eye silhouette and the Tempo — their performance sportswear model — are each marked down on sale at the moment.

Bose Soprano Bluetooth Frames Shop at Amazon $

Not only do these luxe sunglasses allow you to discreetly listen to your music or take calls anytime and anywhere, but they’re also designed with the protective features you’d expect to find in your regular pair of shades: scratch-proof polarized lenses to reduce glare and 99 percent protection from UVA and UVB rays.

Bose Tempo Bluetooth Frames Shop at Amazon $

“The sound is amazing and I’ve been impressed so far with the battery life. Love these,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Another Amazon customer praised the sunglasses for their off-label benefits: “I can politely ignore my neighbors … they now assume all of my sunglasses have built-in speakers, it's great!” they said. Well, we’re sold.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.