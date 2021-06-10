Two Best-Selling Bose Headphones Are on Sale on Amazon

Every year, I struggle to find my dad something for Father’s Day that blows him away. He’s a gracious man that loves anything his kids give him but come on, it’s my dad! This year, I’m eyeing something I think he’ll go crazy for, and that’s a pair of Bose headphones. Right now, Amazon is knocking 20% off the Bose headphones just in time for Father’s Day.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Save $70 Shop at Amazon $

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Save $100 Shop at Amazon $

The Bose 700 headphones boast 20 hours of battery life and are a favorite of our Staff Writer Daniel Modlin because “they offer 11 levels of active noise cancellation. It’s as if they have a level for every distraction.” Or opt for the QuietComfort 35 II, which can take you from annoying street noise to total silence. If you’re not a Bose fan, other headphones and earbuds like these Samsung Galaxy Buds are also on sale.

