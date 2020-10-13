These Award-Winning Bose Speakers are 40% Off for Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2020

This deal is seriously music to our ears.

Marissa Miller

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

It’s not a party (or a cooking session, or a bath….) without a great pair of speakers. Sync it seamlessly to Bluetooth, and listen to your favorite songs, podcasts, books and people wherever you go. Water-resistant, compatible with Siri or Google Assistant, and weighing less than two pounds, this speaker makes for the ultimate gift for yourself or a loved one.

Bose SoundLink Revolve

40% Off

Buy on Amazon$119

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.