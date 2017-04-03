‘Boss Baby’ Beats ‘Beast’ at Box Office

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
DreamWorks Animation film The Boss Baby—which features Alex Baldwin as a talking, suit-wearing infant—bested Beauty and the Beast this weekend, surprising box-office analysts. It was nearly universally panned by critics, but The Boss Baby took in $49 million anyway with an exceptionally strong turnout all over the country. Beauty and the Beast had $47.5 million in ticket sales for its second week, and Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson, came in third place, taking in $19 million.