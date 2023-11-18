Boston Bruins Star Arrested After ‘Domestic Incident’
‘VERY CONCERNED’
Boston Bruins veteran forward Milan Lucic was arrested early Saturday morning following a domestic incident, WCVB reported. “The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” a written statement from the team said. “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need.” The specifics of the incident are not immediately clear. Bruins captain Brad Marchand spoke out of his love for Lucic’s family. “The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family,” Marchand said. “We’re a family in here. We’re all very, very close, so we’re also very concerned, you know, and upset for them and what they’re going through.” “We have a lot of support for Brittany (Lucic’s wife) and the kids and Lucic himself,” Marchand said. “Because of that respect for them, you know, that’s going to be it for now.”