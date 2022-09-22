Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Faces Discipline Over Tryst With Staff Member, Reports Say

Read it at ESPN
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is said to be facing disciplinary action over a consensual relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff. Although Udoka is married to actress Nia Long, the couple were “believed to have been separated prior to current issue,” Bally Sports’ Brandon Robinson said, citing unnamed sources. Udoka’s job is not thought to be under threat, ESPN reports, but the relationship has been deemed a breach of the Celtics’ organizational guidelines. While the length of a possible suspension is expected to be announced as early as Thursday, conversations at the franchise have allegedly included possibilities in which Udoka is suspended for the entire season.