Paul Pierce Out at ESPN Over Stripper Video: Report
ESPN has severed its relationship with Boston Celtics legend and 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce, according to sportswriter Ryan Glasspiegel. The Disney-owned sports network reportedly cut ties with Pierce over a video he posted Friday to Instagram Live, which showed him partying with friends around a poker table as a scantily clad woman rubbed his neck and a troupe of strippers danced behind him and his pals. Pierce has worked as an ESPN basketball analyst since his retirement from the league in 2017.
In what appears to be a response to the news, Pierce tweeted a three-second video of himself laughing.
“Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree,” Pierce’s tweet said.