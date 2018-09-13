Boston Celtics Player Jabari Bird Charged With Kidnapping, Strangling Woman

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird was slapped with several charges Thursday—including kidnapping, strangulation or suffocation, and assault—for allegedly assaulting a woman at his apartment, according to a report from USA Today. The incident report from Bird’s Saturday arrest claims that the player held a woman in his apartment, kicked her, and strangled her about a dozen times, which caused her to lose consciousness at one point. After Bird fell asleep, the report noted, the woman escaped and went to the hospital. Bird reportedly texted his alleged victim later that day, telling her that he would kill himself if she didn’t return. The Celtics decried Bird’s alleged behavior, writing that “Most importantly, our thoughts are with the victim of this incident [...] The Celtics organization deplores domestic violence of any kind, and we are deeply disturbed by the allegations against Jabari Bird. Pursuant to Domestic Violence Policy in the NBA’s labor agreement, matters of this kind are handled by the League Office, not the team, and so the Celtics will be working with both the league and local authorities to assist in their ongoing investigations. The team will have no further comment at this time.” Bird’s bail is set at $100,000.
