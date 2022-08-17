Boston Children’s Hospital Warns Staff of Danger After Fake Trans Stories Trigger Fury
‘THREATS OF VIOLENCE’
Boston Children’s Hospital has warned staff about an “increase of threatening and aggressive” messages being sent to the facility after false stories about how the hospital treats young transgender people spread online. Untrue allegations about the hospital’s practices—including that they offered hysterectomies to children under 18 as a gender-affirming treatment—started circulating on social media in recent weeks. Despite the claims being debunked, the allegations have continued to be shared online, prompting the hospital to send an email to staff earlier this week detailing how to respond to harassment and threats. “In response to commentary last week critical of our Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS) Program, Boston Children’s Hospital has been the target of a large volume of hostile internet activity, phone calls, and harassing emails including threats of violence toward our clinicians and staff,” the hospital wrote in a statement. “We are deeply concerned by these attacks on our clinicians and staff fueled by misinformation and a lack of understanding and respect for our transgender community.”