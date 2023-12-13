Boston Fertility Doctor Sued for Using Own Sperm to Impregnate Patient
‘EXTREME VIOLATION’
A retired Boston fertility doctor has been sued by a woman on Wednesday who claimed that he used his own sperm to impregnate her in an artificial insemination procedure in 1980. The lawsuit stated the woman, Sarah Depoian, and her husband went to Dr. Merle Berger, a founder of Boston IVF, one of the first fertility clinics in the U.S., and was told that she would receive sperm from “a medical resident who resembled her husband, who did not know her, and whom she did not know.” But the document said that Depoian’s 42-year-old daughter, Carolyn Bester, used DNA tests from Ancestry.com and 23&me that connected her to two of Berger’s relatives. “We never dreamt he would abuse this position of trust and perpetrate this extreme violation. I am struggling to process it. But this never ever will change the love we have for our daughter Carolyn,” Depoian said on Wednesday, according to WCVB. Berger’s legal team denied the accusation, saying, “The allegations, which have changed repeatedly in the six months since the plaintiff's attorney first contacted Dr. Berger, have no legal or factual merit, and will be disproven in court.”