Boston Man Tried to Throw ‘Imposter’ Wife Into Fort Point Channel, Prosecutors Say
‘TRAGIC SCENARIO’
A Boston man accused of attempting to throw his wife into the Fort Point Channel told police he believed she was an “imposter,” according to a report. Jonathan Pinney, 38, has been charged with assault and battery on a family or household member and assault and battery on a disabled person after the incident last Wednesday. A judge has also ordered him to undergo a psychological evaluation. Officers received a report of an assault in progress, with a witness telling cops he saw Pinney lifting his alleged victim from her wheelchair and attempting to throw her over the railing. When police found and arrested Pinney, he told officers about his “imposter” belief and said he was trying to “dump her” into the channel. “Considering the air and water temperatures Wednesday, along with the victim’s disability, we would likely be looking at a far more tragic scenario had this man been successful in his stated intent,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.