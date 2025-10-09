Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Dies Aged 62
Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell died this week at the age of 62 after a battle with medullary thyroid cancer. Greenwell, who played on the Boston team for the entirety of his 12-year MLB career, made his diagnosis public in August. After his 1996 retirement, he went on to serve in the public sector. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Greenwell as a Lee County commissioner in 2022. Lee County officials wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, “He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced.” Greenwell’s son, Bo, also took to social media to comment on his father’s passing. “It has been a long year for him through a lot of pain and suffering. Now he can finally rest in peace. Thank you to everyone who has been keeping him in your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote on Thursday. Greenwell is survived by his wife, Tracy, and his two sons, Bo and Garrett.