Award-Winning Boston Chef Accused of Workplace Abuse: Report
A top-tier Boston restaurateur has been accused of verbal and physical workplace abuse by dozens of former employees, a New York Times investigation revealed Thursday. Barbara Lynch, the owner of seven popular restaurants and winner of the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Restaurateur, was accused of threatening to push a lead chef’s head through a window and inappropriately touching employees. The Times notes that Lynch’s career has been defined by a fight against sexism in the restaurant industry. Yet, employees told the outlet her alleged alcohol abuse and harassment of employees has been “an open secret” for decades.