Cops Used Fake Package to Lure Attorney Accused of Serial Rapes
YOUR NEW TV IS HERE
When more than a dozen cops and FBI agents showed up Tuesday at the Weehawken, New Jersey apartment building where serial rape suspect Matthew Nilo was living with his fiancée, they used a clever trick to lure the attorney down to the lobby and into handcuffs. “Mr. Nilo was called down to the front desk of his residence, and told that a large package had been delivered to him that did not fit in the facilities [sic] lockers where the residents pick up packages,” states a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast. “As soon as Mr. Nilo approached the area, he was taken into custody.” Nilo, whose alleged crime spree occurred in Boston in 2007 and 2008, invoked his right to remain silent following the arrest, according to the affidavit, which says he brought his betrothed downstairs with him to pick up the nonexistent delivery. He appeared before a Hudson County judge on Thursday, and will be extradited to Massachusetts to face charges that include aggravated rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, and indecent assault and battery.