Both ‘Ambushed’ Los Angeles County Deputies Discharged From Hospital After Surgery
‘ROAD TO RECOVERY’
The two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were repeatedly shot while sitting inside a patrol car this month have been discharged from hospital to begin their “long road to recovery,” their department confirmed Monday night. The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy, who haven’t been publicly identified, miraculously survived after the apparent ambush near a metro stop in Compton. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet Monday: “Great News... both of our Deputies from the #ComptonAmbush have been discharged from the hospital and are resting.” No suspects have been named yet, but Sheriff Alex Villanueva said last week that investigators have “promising leads” in the search for the gunman. Officials are offering a $300,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.