Both Bill and Hillary Clinton Get Behind Kamala Harris
TWO THUMBS UP
Former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace President Joe Biden on the Democratic party’s ticket. “We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” the Clintons wrote in a statement posted on X. “Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her.” The couples endorsement comes after Biden bowed out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday after weeks of pressure for him to step. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who privately warned the president that his candidacy endangered the party, however, did not endorse Harris. She has previously voiced support for an open nomination process.