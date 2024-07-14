Both Sides Push Donald Trump Assassination Conspiracies: ‘Deep State,’ ‘Crisis Actor’

The bid to murder Donald Trump became a Rorschach test of conspiracy theories on social media within minutes of Thomas Crooks firing at the former president.

On one side, Trump supporters claimed he was the victim of a “deep state” assassination plot. And on the other side, fanatics claimed that the shooting which left a man dead and two others critically injured was “staged” and a “false flag.”

The far-right’s premier conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, posted “Emergency! America Is Now Under Globalist Attack! More Assassination Attempts Imminent,” on X, formerly known at Twitter, two hours after the shots rang.

In a video posted to the app, Jones pointed the finger at the “deep state,” saying “I’ve been saying for months on air they were gunna try to kill Trump.”

“Then they’re going to go after everybody else that’s his top supporters,” he continued. “And they also will try to kill Biden and blame it on a Trump supporter.”

Jones’ video garnered millions of views. Some users in the comments referenced comments made by Tucker Carlson in May when he said Trump “will win the election if he’s not killed first,” as corroboration of Jones’ theory.

The deep state, an alleged shadow government that manipulates and controls governments and power networks, is the subject of many of Jones’ disinformation campaigns run on his website InfoWars. Mentions of it began to spike within minutes of the attack.

While the former president thanked the Secret Service in a statement posted to his app Truth Social, some of his supporters accused the agency of being involved.

Social media users on the far left also posted secret service related theories, alleging instead that the assassination attempt was staged. Less than an hour after the attack, the word “staged” was the second most trending topic on X with related tweets receiving several millions of views.

Clips of Trump pushing agents aside to raise his fist and chanting “fight, fight, fight” sparked reactions including that from user @jawn who wrote: "This is the most staged s*** I've ever seen. An active shooter and Secret Service just allows him to stand back up for a fist up?! The crowd just sits back down?? Crowd just smiles and takes pictures??”

Others on the app called the agents “crisis actors,” alleging the shooting was planned by Trump himself to assist him in the polls.

“Gotta pay your crisis actors better.” said @BlackKnight10k, in a tweet that received one million views. “They've never looked more unbothered.”

“They tryna get Trump a face redemption ark so everyone roots for him I see thru it," wrote @jaybands24.

There is no evidence to support any claim that the assassination bid on the former president was a fake.

According to Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge at the FBI Pittsburgh field office, investigators were still determining the motive behind the shooting.