‘Cut Far Too Short’: Boulder Cop Eric Talley Mourned After Mass Shooting
‘Patience and Professionalism’
Among the ten people shot dead by a gunman at a Boulder, CO, grocery store on Monday was Eric Talley, a 51-year-old cop who had been on the job since 2010. Although few details about Talley were released by Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold at a Monday night press conference, he was described as having acted with restraint during a sensitive call years earlier, according to the City of Boulder’s 2016 annual report. “Our son suffers from mental, physical and developmental issues,” a community member is quoted as saying. “He was combative when Officer Talley arrived. Officer Talley acted calmly and professionally and helped keep our son safe, despite our son’s aggressive behaviors. We are grateful for Officer Talley’s understanding, patience, and professionalism.”
Three years before that, Talley was cited for helping to save a family of ducklings trapped in a South Boulder drainage ditch.
“His life was cut far too short,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Monday.