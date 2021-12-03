CHEAT SHEET
Boulder King Soopers Shooter Officially Deemed Incompetent for Trial
The alleged King Soopers shooter has officially been declared incompetent to stand trial, a Colorado judge ruled Friday, according to The Denver Post. The ruling follows two independent evaluations by psychologists on Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, in as many months. He will be transferred to a facility within the next week to start treatment, with his condition being re-evaluated in March. Alissa faces multiple first-degree murder counts after he allegedly killed 10 people, including a police officer, during an attack at the Boulder, Colorado, supermarket earlier this year. Prosecutors have repeatedly tried to fight the incompetence characterization, saying Alissa seemed to have an understanding of his charges.