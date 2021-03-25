Boulder Suspect to Undergo Mental Health Assessment, Lawyer Says in First Court Appearance
MORE CHARGES COMING
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old accused of killing 10 people in a shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder on Monday, appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. During the virtual hearing in Colorado District Court before Judge Thomas Mulvahill, Alissa sat silently in a wheelchair as his defense lawyers asked for three months to assess the 21-year-old’s mental health and determine whether he is capable of standing trial. Prosecutors, however, asked Mulvahill for a more expedited timeline and said they expect to file more charges next week after the crime scene at the supermarket is processed. Alissa was ordered to be held without bond.
Alissa is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder for each of his victims, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was arrested at the scene, shirtless and with no shoes on, and with blood covering his right leg. Family members, former classmates and wrestling teammates previously described Alissa as paranoid, anti-social and prone to unexpected, violent outbursts.