Boulder Gunman Asked for His Mother After Arrest: Affidavit
YIKES
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old accused of killing 10 people during a Monday massacre at a Boulder supermarket, allegedly stripped off his clothes before he was apprehended—and then asked to speak to his mother. According to an affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, when SWAT members burst into the King Soopers, they noticed Alissa “had removed all of his clothing and was dressed only in shorts” and “had blood on his right thigh.” Authorities later determined he was wearing a green tactical vest, a rifle, a semiautomatic handgun, and a pair of jeans at the time of the shooting. Once apprehended, police also asked Alissa several times if there were any other suspects inside the supermarket but “the suspect did not answer questions, though he asked to speak to his mother,” the document says. Police added there was no indication that Alissa was intoxicated on drugs or alcohol at the time of the shooting.