Bowen Yang Says SNL Host Made Multiple Cast Members Cry

Bowen Yang played a game of “Truth or Kink” during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen this week, and one of his moments of truth revealed that a certain Saturday Night Live host was particularly unpleasant to work with for several cast members.

Yang revealed the “terrible” behavior he witnessed from the unnamed host as he held a button that would activate his Las Culturistas cohost Matt Rogers’ vibrating underwear, any time there was a question they were “too chicken to answer.”

In the series of questions, Cohen asked Yang about the worst behavior from an SNL host behavior that he’d ever witnessed, “without naming names.”

“This man who—this person, this host—made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas,” Yang said, adding that it was “terrible” before becoming tight-lipped on the matter. Rogers joked that Yang had gotten “new PR,” following his diplomatic response.

Yang also responded to a fan question about his “biggest bomb” on SNL, during which he pointed to Ayo Edebiri’s episode last season. “We wrote a live sketch where it took place in an elevator and she and I were telling everyone that we should all make out or something,” Yang began. “For some reason it got turned into a pre-tape under our noses and then we had to adapt to that.”

“It just didn't go as well as I had hoped and you just deal with it,” he added. “Comedy’s subjective, you never know how it’s gonna play in front of a specific audience. That’s fine, you let it roll off your back.”