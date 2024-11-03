Bowen Yang, ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Put Feud Rumors to Rest After Parody Drama

It looks like Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang and singer Chappell Roan are casual now.

Weeks after Yang performed an SNL skit that fans took as making fun of the singer’s mental health, Yang and the musician have put the rumors of a rift to rest, holding hands on Saturday’s episode.

In September, Yang played internet sensation and pygmy hippo Moo Deng, talking about the struggles of fame in an SNL sketch.

“It has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries. Reminder, women owe you nothing,” said Yang. “When I am in my enclosure, tripping over stuff, biting my trainers knee, I am at work.”

The sketch seemed to be in reference to Roan’s Instagram stories days earlier, where she aimed to set boundaries with her fanbase.

“Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” she said in the post. “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding.”

Many took the sketch as a jab at Roan‘s mental health, which Yang denied on his Instagram. “Everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever,” he posted.

However, the two seemed to have no bad blood, holding hands at the end of the most recent SNL episode in which Roan was the musical guest.

The star-studded episode featured John Mulaney as the host, with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris making a surprise visit right before the election.

Yang and Roan hugged each other tightly, and were seen holding each other and talking as the ending credits rolled.