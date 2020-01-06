Upgrade Your At-Home Workout With This Bowflex Sale on Amazon, Today Only
Whether you’re sticking to a resolution or just want to bring the gym home, this one-day deal from Amazon can help. Right now, top-selling exercise equipment from Bowflex and Nautilus is on sale for 30% off, plus free expert assembly.
Bring a full-body workout home with the Bowflex Xceed Home Gym for $419. This all-in-one machine has up to 210 lbs of resistance with 65 different exercises. The heavy-duty steel frame can withstand even your most rigorous workouts.
Bowflex Xceed Home Gym
Free Shipping
You can get your cardio going with the Bowflex Max Trainer, down to $1,609. This full-body, low-impact machine gives you the motion of an elliptical with the calorie-burning power of a stepper. There’s even a rack that can fit a smartphone or tablet to keep you focused.
Bowflex Max Trainer
Free Shipping
Finally, there’s a classic treadmill from Nautilus, down to $559. It includes 22 different programs, from full manual to training workouts. It also has a cushioned system to keep you running smoothly.
https://amzn.to/2QrWIXU
Free Shipping