Upgrade Your At-Home Workout With This Bowflex Sale on Amazon, Today Only

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    Whether you’re sticking to a resolution or just want to bring the gym home, this one-day deal from Amazon can help. Right now, top-selling exercise equipment from Bowflex and Nautilus is on sale for 30% off, plus free expert assembly.

    Bring a full-body workout home with the Bowflex Xceed Home Gym for $419. This all-in-one machine has up to 210 lbs of resistance with 65 different exercises. The heavy-duty steel frame can withstand even your most rigorous workouts.

    Bowflex Xceed Home Gym

    Buy on Amazon$419

    Free Shipping

    You can get your cardio going with the Bowflex Max Trainer, down to $1,609. This full-body, low-impact machine gives you the motion of an elliptical with the calorie-burning power of a stepper. There’s even a rack that can fit a smartphone or tablet to keep you focused.

    Bowflex Max Trainer

    Buy on Amazon$1609

    Free Shipping

    Finally, there’s a classic treadmill from Nautilus, down to $559. It includes 22 different programs, from full manual to training workouts. It also has a cushioned system to keep you running smoothly. 

    Buy on Amazon$559

    Free Shipping