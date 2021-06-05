My Gym Has Reopened But I’m Not Going Back—Here’s Why

Scouting Report: Not only does this stationary bike ensure a full core workout, the Bowflex content is also top-notch, making it an immersive experience every single time..

Working out from home has been tough. I’ve been mostly using the Peloton app (in large part without a bike), just doing yoga and strength exercises. I enjoy doing it but it’s hard to get into the zone—at the end of the day, I’m still in my own home, with my dog, who licks me the moment I get sweaty. Well, I recently got something that may not solve the dog problem—that’s something I’m going to have to live with—but does help me stay focused and get a great workout every time.

The Bowflex Velocore is the brand's newest stationary bike and if you don’t have one already, you should get one as soon as you can. Beyond being easy to set up and extremely quiet (like so quiet it’s almost shocking), the bike is easily adjustable so I can get the perfect ride in. It has a screen so I can track my cadence and resistance, and a stand, so if I want to, I can ride along to Peloton rides. But Bowflex also offers their own content that is top notch. You can choose between rides with instructors that utilize the best thing about the bike—it’s leaning feature. All you do is press a button up and all of a sudden, it feels like you’re riding outside. That’s because the bike tils to the side, simulating turning while also engaging your core to ensure a full body workout. There are tons of workouts that involve this through Bowflex’s content, and tons of content that doesn’t. The bike comes with weights too, so you can ride and get arm exercises in, and the bike has wheels so you can easily wheel it around to different rooms if you need to.

But even if you don’t want to ride along to anything, Bowflex has you covered. You can simulate yourself riding through a city or through the mountains, or just turn on Netflix or Hulu to watch your favorite show. The screen size is immersive, so much so that I frequently find myself actually getting lost in whatever I’m watching. It’s a great way to workout and ever since getting one, not only have I been inclined to workout more, but I’ve been getting better workouts in, too. And isn’t that the whole point, anyway?

