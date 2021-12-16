Kentucky Officials Plead for Help to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Whose Family Was Killed in Tornado
‘WE NEED YOUR HELP’
Authorities in Bowling Green, Kentucky, have asked for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who is still missing after a tornado touched down on her street last week, killing six members of her family. The spate of devastating tornadoes prompted 244 missing persons reports in the city, and Nyssa Green is now the only person unaccounted for. Officials said that 14 people were killed when a tornado swept through Bowling Green on Saturday. Nyssa’s parents, her grandmother, and her three siblings—aged 16, 8, and 4—were among those found dead. The family was living on Moss Creek Avenue, where authorities said five other people also died. “This isn’t just another missing person, but rather this is our 13-year-old girl,” Bowling Green Fire Chief Justin Brooks said in a press briefing. He said search teams would be expanding their effort. “One missing is one too many, and we need your help.”