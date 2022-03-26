Box of Human Bones Found in Ohio Garage, Cops Say
CREEPY
A man in the Cincinnati-area stumbled upon a box of human remains and bones in “various stages of decomposition” inside a garage, but police believe they were not linked to any recent homicides, according to local outlet WXIX. Mt. Healthy, Ohio police chief Vincent Demasi said the bones were years-old relics used in ceremonies by a fraternal organization called the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. The group was founded in 1819 and had a lodge in the area, WXIX reported. The owner of the detached garage told investigators that he bought a building where the Odd Fellows once met. “The group has long since moved from the area and when the new building owner cleaned the building, he stored material contained there, including the box with human remains, in the garage he purchased in Mt. Healthy,” cops said.