Boxer Gervonta Davis Tossed Into Jail After Mystery Hearing

Read it at The Baltimore Banner
Boxing champion Gervonta Davis was sentenced to three months of house arrest last month for a hit-and-run crash that injured four people. But for reasons that are unclear, the lightweight pugilist was taken into custody on Thursday after a judge ordered him to serve the rest of his time behind bars. Davis’ lawyer said the move came during an “impromptu” hearing, according to The Baltimore Banner, but there is no word on what triggered it. Florida officials dropped a domestic violence case against Davis last week after the woman who accused him withdrew her cooperation.