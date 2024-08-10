Boxer Imane Khelif Lawyers Up to Fight ‘Digital Lynching’ Mob
‘TIME OF JUSTICE’
Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has submitted a complaint to French prosecutors for aggravated cyber harassment following weeks of online accusations that she is transgender, according to a statement released by French lawyer and civil rights advocate, Boudi Nabil. “After game time comes the time of justice... Fresh from winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, boxer Imane Khelif has decided to take on a new fight: that of justice, dignity and honor,” Nabil said in a statement. Khelif won gold on Friday, beating out Chinese boxer Yang Liu 5-0 in the women’s welterweight division. “Ms. Khelif contacted the firm (office of Nabil Boudi) yesterday and filed a complaint for aggravated cyber harassment with the Paris prosecutor’s office’s online hate unit,” Nabil said, describing the harassment that the athlete had been subjected to as “digital lynching.” “The unfair harassment suffered by the boxing champion will remain the biggest stain on these Olympic Games.”