Boxing Legend Arturo Gatti’s Son Dies Aged 17

Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, has officially made it to billionaire status, marking the first time a soccer player has ever achieved the rank. Over the course of his 23-year professional soccer career, Ronaldo has left his legacy at teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus FC. In December 2022, Ronaldo signed with Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr for about $200 million per year tax-free, marking the highest salary a soccer player has ever received. In June, Al-Nassr gave Ronaldo a contract extension reportedly worth more than $400 million. With the recent signing, the Portuguese forward’s net worth has been catapulted to $1.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which evaluated Ronaldo’s wealth for the first time. But his wealth does not come from soccer alone, as the sports star has also capitalized on multi-million-dollar deals with brands like Nike, Armani and Castrol. Although he’s now a billionaire, Ronaldo initially lived in poverty on the island of Madeira, quitting school at 14 to pursue soccer. Surprisingly, other soccer legends have yet to surpass the billion mark. Lionel Messi’s career has earned him over $600 million in pre-tax salary so far, while David Beckham earned about $100 million before his 2013 retirement.
A Disneyland visitor has died after suffering a heart attack on the Haunted Mansion attraction at the California amusement park, officials said. The woman in her 60s was visiting the Anaheim park Monday when she experienced the medical episode, police told Entertainment Weekly. Disneyland security provided CPR until paramedics arrived to transport her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released. The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner “will determine the cause of death” at a later time, Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department told the outlet. The woman’s death comes less than a month after a man died while riding the roller coaster, Stardust Racers, at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Universal’s newest theme park that opened in May. Disney’s Haunted Mansion, which opened in 1969, is one of the park’s most beloved rides. The spooky attraction was also one of the last that had input from Walt Disney, who died in 1966. Guests are taken on a ride through rooms that have a host of “ghosts,” including a floating head and a dining room filled with specters.
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa’s motorcade has been pelted with rocks by protestors, leading one of his ministers to claim it was an assassination attempt. Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano filed a report that included unverified claims that the car had been shot at. Reuters reports that 500 protesters gathered in the province of Cañar against cuts to fuel subsidies. The cuts have led to strike action from Ecuador’s National Confederation of Agricultural Workers (CONAIE). Five people were detained following the unrest. Manzano said they would be charged with terrorism and attempted assassination. Noboa’s government has taken a tough stance on crime and is no stranger to giving the armed forces and law enforcement emergency powers. “Shooting at the president’s car, throwing stones, damaging state property—that’s just criminal,” Manzano said. “We will not allow this.” In response, CONAIE said on X that protestors had been subject to orchestrated violence from authorities. It decried what it described as the 37-year-old president’s “war policy,” accusing the administration of “military responses to the legitimate demands.” The strike is now in its third week.
Boxing Legend Arturo Gatti’s Son Dies Aged 17
Late boxing legend Arturo Gatti’s son, Arturo Gatti Jr., has died at age 17 in his apartment Tuesday. Arturo Sr.’s former bodyguard Chuck Zito announced the teenager’s death on Instagram Wednesday. “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say,.... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday,” Zito wrote in the Instagram post. “The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago. My condolences to Arturo Gatti Seniors—Mom, Sisters, Brothers, and his daughter Sophia.🙏🏻✝️” It is not yet clear if foul play was involved. Following in his father’s footsteps, Arturo Jr. was training to become a boxer, and had a close relationship with Mike Tyson. Arturo Sr. died in a similar manner in 2009 after he was found dead in a hotel when his son was only 10 months old. While his official cause of death was ruled as a suicide, many in his inner circle believe the boxing legend was murdered. His wife, Amanda Rodrigues, was an initial suspect during the investigation until charges were dropped.
“If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.”
Actress Francia Raisa, who gave one of her kidneys to childhood friend Selena Gomez in 2017 amid the star’s battle with lupus, has spoken about their falling out. Raisa, 37, was noticeably absent from Gomez’s recent wedding to Benny Blanco, which was attended by other A-listers including Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and Ed Sheeran. “I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her… I am grateful that I could do that for her,” she said about donating her kidney to Gomez. The two appeared to fall out after Gomez said, “my only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift],” in a Rolling Stone interview. Raisa wrote “interesting” in a since-deleted comment in response to the quote. Rumors arose that Gomez and Raisa’s friendship became rocky when the Grown-ish actress discovered the pop star was smoking after the kidney transplant. “No one knows what’s going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it,” Raisa said. “One day, maybe we will address it.” Raisa has said that their issues had “nothing to do with the kidney.” “Sometimes, I feel people need to spend time apart in order to grow,” Raisa told Extra TV .
Heartthrob Timothée Chalamet has made a drastic change to his appearance, swapping his signature curly waves for a tight buzzcut. While promoting his upcoming film Marty Supreme on Instagram, the Call Me By Your Name star revealed that he traded his curly locks for a buzzcut and glasses. But this new look has a lot of Chalamet’s fans missing his flowing curls, with one tweeting, “Glue the hair back on now.” A second penned, “Buzz cuts aren’t for everybody.” Others were simpler with their thoughts, asking Chalamet to “undebut it.” Another user reminisced on his moppy haircut from Little Women, tweeting a shot of him in the film with the caption “take me back to the night we met.” Although the majority of his hair might be gone, Chalamet decided to keep his mustache. Over the past few months, Chalamet has been photographed at events and by paparazzi; however, each time he’s taken care to cover his hair with a hat or bandana. As Chalamet is currently filming Dune: Part Three, some fans believe his buzzcut is actually for the sci-fi franchise instead of Marty Supreme.
John Lithgow was seen in the iconic Dumbledore attire for the first time on the new Harry Potter TV series set in the United Kingdom. The Oscar-nominated actor, 79, looked unrecognizable in the character’s infamous long white hair, beard, and mustache while he began filming the franchise’s upcoming HBO series. Dumbledore was previously played by Irish actor Richard Harris in the original Harry Potter films; Harris died in 2002. The role was then taken over by Michael Gambon, who tragically died in 2023. Lithgow was seen on a beach in Cornwall, away from the nearly $5 million set built in Windsor Park. He was captured wearing a puff-sleeve blue shirt and a matching waistcoat with a gold pocket watch as he walked along the ocean, later clutching his waist as though in pain. He was then seen on a raised platform, appearing to cast a spell. Lithgow revealed the role “came as a total surprise”; he was hesitant because “it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life,” he said. The HBO series is set to be released in 2027.
The tomb of Saint Francis of Assisi will be unsealed to display his remains to the public for the first time in 800 years. According to Vatican News, with Pope Leo’s approval, Saint Francis’ bones will be on display from Feb. 22 to March 22, 2026 in the basilica in Assisi, Italy for veneration, a form of respect given to saints. “The 800th anniversary of the death of Saint Francis will be a time of remembrance and renewal, a celebration of a life that ‘blossoms from the gift and offering of oneself,’ a seed ‘sown in the earth that continues to bear fruits of peace, faith, and love,’” the outlet wrote. His remains—consisting of arms and legs, the ribs, and parts of the skull—currently reside in a sealed glass urn beneath the basilica. A controlled nitrogen atmosphere prevents decay. St. Francis, who gave his name to Pope Francis, was born between 1181 and 1182. He died in 1226 and was canonized in 1228 by Pope Gregory IX, becoming one of the church’s most important saints and patron saint of animals, the environment, Italy and among many others, San Francisco. While his body was initially hidden to prevent desecration, his remains were rediscovered in 1818 during an excavation.
Asoka Jayaweera, an 85-year-old California cardiologist, allegedly choked to death in August 2023 due to food served to him on a Qatar Airways flight. In a wrongful death lawsuit, Jayaweera’s son Surya claims that his father requested a vegetarian meal for his Aug. 1 flight from Los Angeles to Doha, Qatar, but was informed none were available. Instead, he was allegedly instructed to “eat around” the meat when he quickly “began choking on the meal.” The complaint alleges that flight crew members claimed an emergency landing wasn’t available as they were “traveling over the Arctic Circle/Ocean,” however, Surya argues that at the time of the choking, the plane was actually flying over Wisconsin. Instead, the flight crew called MedAire, a service that has ER doctors guide flight crew through emergencies. Jayaweera was provided oxygen, however, he lost consciousness. Eight hours later, the plane landed in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Jayaweera was brought to the hospital, where he died two days later due to aspiration pneumonia, caused by unintentionally consuming food or drink into the lungs. Surya has requested damages at the statutory minimum amount of $128,821 due to wrongful death and negligence. Qatar Airways did not respond immediately to request for comment.
Hilaria Baldwin and her dancing partner Gleb Savchenko became the latest to be eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, after failing to impress with their quickstep to the “Cantina Band” theme from Star Wars: A New Hope. Baldwin, who has seven children with actor husband Alec, had been a controversial figure this season after it was revealed she had prior experience in ballroom dancing, which was once grounds for disqualification. Nevertheless, despite the backlash, she expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity after her elimination. “I feel very grateful, and I’m sad to leave because it’s been wonderful,” Baldwin, 41, said. “I’m a woman in my 40s. I have a lot of kids. What woman in her 40s who has a lot of kids gets to have this experience?... Ignore the noise, and just go for it.” Her partner, Savchenko, had a glowing response, telling her, “I’m so proud of you. You are a superhero in the dance studio, an incredible mom to your amazing seven kids, and you put so much love and passion into dance, and you’re a true inspiration. I’m so happy I had a chance to dance with you.”