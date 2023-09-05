Boy, 10, Miraculously Survives Floods Holding on to Tree All Night
HARROWING
A 10-year-old boy managed to survive lethal floodwaters in Spain by climbing a tree and spending a whole night clinging to it alone, authorities said. Police say the boy’s family was trying to flee the floods when their car was swept into a river in a rural area southwest of Madrid. “The poor boy spent the whole night perched in a tree,” said Isabel Díaz Ayusol, the head of the Madrid region. Local media reports said that the boy was treated for hypothermia and that his mother and sister had been found, but his father is still missing. Spain’s civil guard police said the father is one of three people currently being searched for as a result of the floods, while three others had been confirmed dead. The country’s national weather service said a record 3.5 inches of rain fell on the Toledo region on Sunday.