    Boy, 10, Overpowers Chicago Carjacker With iPad

    THOSE MEDDLING KIDS

    Tom Sykes

    In a scene that could have been drafted for a 2019 remake of Home Alone, a 10-year-old Chicago boy beat a carjacker into submission with an iPad after he grabbed a car he and his siblings were sitting in while their father was picking up their takeout dinner. “This dude just jumps in the car and he looks back and I realize it’s not my dad,” the boy’s 16-year-old sister told ABC’s Chicago station WLS. Her brother, 10, said he told the carjacker he would get out of the car but then, he said, “I started hitting him with the iPad.” The driver threatened to shoot the children but they were able to call for help using their father’s phone, at which point the attacker dumped the car and ran off.

