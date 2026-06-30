Boy, 11, Dies From Rabies After Bat Bite

Police in Monaco are hunting a suspected bomber after a Ukrainian business tycoon was injured in an attack at a residential building in the wealthy Mediterranean principality. A booby-trapped device exploded shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, injuring two adults and a child, two of them seriously. All three were taken to the hospital in nearby Nice, France. Authorities did not disclose their nationalities, but a person familiar with the investigation identified one victim as Vadym Iermolaiev, a Ukrainian tycoon. Iermolaiev rose to prominence in the late 2000s as one of Ukraine’s wealthiest figures and a major property developer in Dnipro, a city vital to the country’s defense against Russia’s invading forces. Forbes ranked him the 45th-wealthiest Ukrainian in 2021. He later renounced his Ukrainian citizenship, telling Forbes Ukraine, “I want to have international protection. The Ukrainian judicial system, to put it mildly, is not ideal, and the tax system is not objective.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sanctioned Iermolaiev in 2023 over allegations he did business with Russian entities in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. His wife, Anna Iermolaieva, told The Financial Times the family is “currently under tremendous stress and is actively cooperating with the law enforcement investigation.” Authorities said a suspect was tracked by surveillance footage skipping town.
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- 1Tycoon and Family Injured in Monaco Bomb BlastMANHUNT LAUNCHEDA Ukrainian businessman who renounced his citizenship was hurt when a booby-trapped device exploded.
- 2Boy, 11, Dies From Rabies After Bat BiteSILENT BUT DEADLYA bat landed on the sleeping child’s face during a summer trip.
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- 3School Yearbooks Recalled Over Baffling Hitler PhotoNOT QUITE REICH...The school hasn’t yet worked out exactly how a picture of the Führer as a baby made its way in there.
- 4JetBlue Pilot Says Plane Has Hit Drone at Major AirportSKY-HIGH DRAMAThis isn’t the first time in recent days that a drone and a commercial flight have gotten too close for comfort.
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- 5Nancy Guthrie Case Hit by Another Bizarre Twist‘A SHAME’“It is a shame that these types of events occur,” the sheriff said.
- 631-Year-Old Woman Killed in Alligator AttackGATOR WATCHCentral Florida has been a hot spot for alligator attacks.
- 7Soccer Star, 18, Dies in Venezuelan Earthquakes'HEART-WRENCHING FAREWELL'The player is just one of over a thousand Venezuelans who have died in the twin earthquakes.
- 8Miraculous Stories of Survival Emerge After EarthquakesGLIMMER OF HOPEA 21-year-old man was pulled from the rubble more than five days after the earthquakes.
Shop with ScoutedSkechers Kicks Off July With a World Cup Footwear CollectionGOAL GETTERAs all eyes turn to North America this July for the 2026 World Cup, Skechers is making sure you’re properly outfitted.
- 9Reality Star’s Daughter Breaks Silence on Arrest‘IT IS WHAT IT IS’The 20-year-old influencer claimed on social media that her mugshot photos were AI.
- 10Singer and Iconic Voice Actor Dies at 91LEGENDARY LOSSMiwa gained international recognition as a voice actor, most famously voicing characters for Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli films.
Boy, 11, Dies From Rabies After Bat Bite
An 11-year-old boy has died from rabies after being bitten by a bat in a case health experts are calling a “wake-up call,” given how easily the exposure went undetected. The boy was sleeping during a summer stay in Northern Ontario when he woke to find a bat perched on his face, covering his nose and mouth, according to a case report. He swatted the animal away, and his father caught it and released it outside. With no visible blood, puncture marks, or trauma, the family had no reason to believe he had been bitten and did not seek medical care. Roughly 19 days later, the boy began feeling unwell. Vague discomfort escalated into facial tingling, numbness, and persistent vomiting. Because the family reported no known bite, doctors initially investigated other causes before diagnosing rabies, by which point the virus had already reached his nervous system. He was placed in intensive care, but as with all symptomatic rabies cases, treatment could not stop the disease’s progression. After more than two weeks of supportive care, his condition continued to worsen, and life support was withdrawn. He died surrounded by his family. The family agreed to share the case publicly in hopes of preventing future tragedies.
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School administrators have issued an urgent recall of yearbooks after a photograph of Adolf Hitler as a baby wound up featured inside. The bizarre snafu took place at East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey. The pages of the book were intended to be a compilation of baby photos of children who had just graduated, but somehow a black-and-white image of the Nazi dictator as an infant slipped in. Parents do not appear to have been impressed. Many have demanded to know how the snap ended up in the yearbook in the first place, and how exactly the school managed to miss Hitler in its pages before it was sent out. Police are understood to be aware of the situation, and the information has now been forwarded to the local prosecutor’s office. East Brook’s principal has since issued a statement, saying, “An image of him has no place in a yearbook created for our students. It does not reflect who we are or what East Brook stands for, and we condemn its inclusion without reservation.”
A JetBlue Airways flight from Las Vegas collided with a drone during its descent into John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on Monday, according to the aircraft’s pilot. “We collided with a drone back there in the turn as we were coming to ASALT, just wanted to pass to you,” the pilot told an air traffic controller in an audio clip obtained by WABC. The drone struck the plane near the cockpit while the aircraft was 3,000 feet above ground, according to the pilot, who said he didn’t need any help with landing during the same call to air traffic control. A spokesperson for the airline told the Daily Mail that no one was injured in the incident and an inspection found no evidence of a collision. “The flight landed without incident, customers deplaned normally, and the plane was removed from service for a post-flight inspection, which found no damage or evidence of a collision,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company plans to “assist with any relevant investigations.” The Daily Beast has reached out to JetBlue for further comment. This isn’t the first time in recent days a drone and a commercial flight have gotten too close for comfort. United Airlines Flight 1513 nearly hit a drone while landing just 16 miles west at Newark Airport on Friday. The flight from Key West was a mere 100 feet above the flying object before safely touching down. “We want to send a clear message that operating drones around airplanes, helicopters, and airports is dangerous and illegal,” the FAA told People at the time of the incident. The agency receives around 100 reports of drone sightings near airports each month.
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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he does not believe a new ransom note claiming to know who kidnapped Nancy Guthrie is genuine. “I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes. I think we’re looking at another one of those today with what’s been reported. But we’ll let the FBI do their work,” Nanos said on the June 26 episode of 1030 KVOI AM’s The Buckmaster Show. On Friday, TMZ received a note from someone claiming to have a video of Nancy Guthrie on the day of her death, as well as a video of the “main guy” responsible for her disappearance. TMZ, which forwarded the note to the FBI, reported that the email came from the same address that has been sending similar letters hinting at the identity of her captors for months. “It is a shame that these types of events occur. People have great interest and that’s good because it helps us but then it gets really abused,” Nanos continued in his interview with host Bill Buckmaster. The note comes amid conflicting reports from TMZ and NBC News about the veracity of certain letters from her captor and their contents.
A Floridian woman was killed by an alligator while swimming in the Econlockhatchee River on Sunday, marking the third alligator attack in central Florida in a week. The 31-year-old was swimming with friends when she was bitten by the predator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “Both her arms are dislocated… off basically,“ a witness said in a 911 call. “One arm is completely off.” Although she was rushed to the hospital, the woman sustained severe injuries and was later pronounced dead. Sunday’s attack, which is currently under an ongoing investigation, follows two other central Florida attacks, one of which involved a minor. The first occurred on June 21, when a man was approached by an alligator in Rainbow River, which was later removed by a nuisance alligator trapper. The second occurred on Saturday when a young boy was bitten on his hand by an 8-foot-7 alligator while fishing. Both attacks occurred in Marion County and were non-fatal. Although the FWC stated that alligator injuries are rare, they urged Floridians to be careful when swimming during daylight hours and to avoid feeding gators.
Venezuelan soccer player Yimvert Berroterán, 18, died in the earthquakes that struck the country last week. “Venezuelan football bids a heart-wrenching farewell to a young man who represented our country’s colors with pride, commitment, and love,” the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) said in a statement Saturday. Berroterán was best known for playing in the 2025 Under-17 World Cup for Venezuela during the team’s match against England. He had joined the senior side of the Venezuelan soccer club Universidad Central de Venezuela and was part of the team when they won the Venezuela Cup. ”Yimvert, we weep knowing that you are now in heaven, alongside so many other dreamers who tragically fell victim to the natural disaster that struck our country,” his agency, Agencia Secasports, said in a separate statement. Berroterán is just one of over a thousand Venezuelans who have died after Wednesday evening’s twin magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes. Thousands are injured and still missing. Venezuela is located between the South American and Caribbean plates, where powerful earthquakes are not uncommon.
Survivors are being pulled from the rubble in shocking miracle rescues in the days following Wednesday’s devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. Among those rescued were a mother and her 18-month-old child, who were pulled from the rubble after 32 hours, and a 21-year-old man who was found alive five days after the earthquakes, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reported. The rescues come well beyond the window when survivors are expected to be found alive. “Everyone knows that three days is normally the last moment that you can find a survivor alive from an earthquake disaster like this one,” CNN contributor Stefano Possebon said. As of Monday, the death toll of the two earthquakes, which struck 39 seconds apart and had magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, had climbed to 1,700, CNN reported. Possebon reported that Venezuela lacks the capacity for a large-scale response, and is relying heavily on search-and-rescue teams and significant foreign aid.
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With the world’s biggest soccer tournament officially underway across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, there’s no better time to upgrade your match-day wardrobe. Whether you’re cheering from the stands, catching the action at your favorite sports bar, or streaming every match from the comfort of your couch, Skechers’ 2026 World Cup-inspired collection has your off-the-pitch look covered. The limited-edition capsule blends sporty style with the brand’s signature comfort, making it easy to show your team spirit all tournament long.
The collection includes the retro-inspired Hotshot Scorren sneaker, featuring the colors of the tournament’s three host nations and Skechers’ proprietary Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioning, as well as the breathable On Pitch Jersey, complete with graphics representing several of the world’s top soccer nations. Rounding out the lineup are the ultra-soft Golden Goal Tee and Performance Cup Tee, two easy-to-wear graphic tees designed for everything from match-day watch parties to everyday wear. Available now on Skechers.com and at select Skechers retail stores nationwide, the collection has everything you need to stay comfortable from kickoff to the final whistle. The tournament ends on Sunday, July 19, so make sure to stock up on your favorite items ASAP before stock sells out.
The daughter of a Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a TikTok on Monday, speaking out for the first time since her arrest. “I have one thing to say,” Milania Giudice says in the self-recorded video. “That mugshot of me... that’s AI... s--t happens in life, and it is what it is... just become a better person and talk about it,” she continues, although acknowledging that she thinks she looks great in the photos circulating around social media. The 20-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice, 54, a New Jersey reality star and best-selling author known for her fiery TV presence, was arrested on May 14 for involvement in an alleged domestic violence incident. Chief Andrew Caggiano confirmed that the University of Tampa undergraduate, who has approximately 507,000 TikTok followers, was charged “on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault.” Details following Milania’s May 19 sentencing, at which no plea was entered, have been withheld from public disclosure because the complaint was marked “confidential.” Milania’s video discussing her arrest was amongst several TikToks posted to her personal account on Sunday evening and early Monday morning, one of which shows the influencer lip-syncing to a Cardi B song that sings, “Hello, it’s me. I’m back.” “Real talk ask Andy to give you a bigger role on RHONJ,” one user commented under Milania’s video about her arrest.
Japanese singer, voice actor, and drag artist Akihiro Miwa died on June 20 at the age of 91 from natural causes, according to his website. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who showed him such exceptional kindness and warm support during his lifetime,” the statement read about the star, who used both she/her and he/him pronouns. A funeral was held in Tokyo with only family in attendance, and letters from fans were placed in Miwa’s coffin. Miwa, a Nagasaki native, was 10 years old during the atomic bombing of the city. As a teenager, Miwa moved to Tokyo to pursue a singing career. Miwa’s 1965 song, “Yoitomake no Uta,” became hugely popular in Japan after being performed at NHK’s annual New Year’s Eve music contest. Miwa began her acting career in theater but gained international recognition as a voice actor, most famously voicing characters for Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli films, including the Witch of the Waste in Howl’s Moving Castle and Moro the wolf in Princess Mononoke. Miwa also frequently appeared on the talk show Aura no Izumi from 2005 to 2009, with local reports claiming the program helped set off the country’s “spiritualism boom.”