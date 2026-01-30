Boy, 13, Dies After Being Attacked by Shark in Front of Friends

A 13-year-old boy has died after being bitten by a shark while he played in the water with his friends. Deivson Rocha Dantas snuck down to the Del Chifre Beach near the Brazilian city of Recife without his mother knowing on Thursday, his cousin told local outlet G1, where he was bitten in the thigh. He was rushed to Tricentenário Hospital in Bairro Novo but died prior to arrival, O Globo reports. The shark “ate almost his entire leg,” his cousin Lídia Emanuele told G1. “We called the ambulance, but they didn’t arrive in time. So, his own friends, who were the same age as him, pulled him out. They took him out of the sea, dragged him to the corner, and put him on the ground. He also fainted and hit his head. By then he was already cold.” Doctor Levy Dalton treated Dantas but said, “Unfortunately, we were unable to resuscitate him,” adding that the boy “had a fairly extensive injury to an artery in his lower limb, and because the injury was so extensive, he probably lost a lot of blood.”