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Boy, 13, Viciously Mauled by Rabid Beaver

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Dominick Cebula needed three operations after the animal tore into his chest and hands.

Tom Latchem
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Dominick Cebula required surgery after the beaver mauling.
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A teenager needed three operations after a rabid beaver sank its teeth into his chest and hands during a family trip to a lake. Dominick Cebula was 13 when the animal attacked him at Cunningham Falls State Park on July 26. His mother spotted it approaching while Dominick was underwater watching fish, according to the Daily Mail. The beaver latched onto his chest before striking again and biting his right hand as he tried to escape. Dominick, now 14, suffered nerve damage and was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where he received rabies treatment and underwent three surgeries. Officials captured and killed the animal. Tests confirmed it had rabies, the Frederick County Health Department said. Dominick has since started high school but still faces another operation to repair a severed nerve.

Read it at Daily Mail
Tom Latchem

Tom Latchem

Lead Global Correspondent

tom.latchem@thedailybeast.com

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