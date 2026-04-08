Boy, 14, Arrested for Swinging and Kicking Baby Alligator

A fire erupted on Wednesday morning at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Park velodrome, sending thick smoke over the former 2016 Games venue and triggering a major emergency response. Authorities said around 80 firefighters and 20 vehicles were dispatched to battle the blaze, which was largely contained to the structure’s fabric roof. Dramatic video footage showed flames tearing across the venue’s roof. Officials said the fire was brought under control and that there were no reported injuries. The interior of the building—including the Olympic Museum—was not damaged, according to the Rio state military fire department. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze, but the venue has seen similar incidents before. Two separate roof fires were reported there in 2017, both linked to paper sky lanterns. Built for the 2016 Rio Olympics, the velodrome hosted track cycling events during the Games and has since been used as a training base for Brazil’s national cycling and weightlifting teams.
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- 1Massive Fire Tears Through Olympic ParkUP IN FLAMESDramatic video footage showed flames tearing across the venue’s roof.
- 2Married NFL Head Coach Caught Cozied Up With Sports ReporterCLOSE QUARTERSThe loved-up pair are both married with multiple children.
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- 3‘American Idol’ Star Divorced Wife of 15 Years in SecretUNDER THE RADARJustin Guarini was married to his wife Reina before the two split.
- 4Boy, 14, Arrested for Swinging and Kicking Baby AlligatorCAUGHT IN THE ACT“Unfortunately, this young man is going to learn a very expensive lesson,” a Florida sheriff said.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 5Rollercoaster Riders Stranded Mid-Ride Due to MalfunctionRIDE FROM HELLAll on board were safely rescued after the malfunction.
- 6Tennis Star Smashes Racket in Half During Crushing DefeatMAJOR MELTDOWNDaniil Medvedev lost 6-0, 6-0 to Italian wildcard Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday.
- 7‘90210’ Star Breaks Silence After Car Crash Hospitalization‘GUARDIAN ANGELS’The actress gave an emotional update on Instagram.
- 8Intruder Fined After Breaking Into Viral Hippo’s EnclosureBUSTEDThe man climbed into the enclosure of viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng last month.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 9Flight Turns Back as Cabin Door Blows Open After TakeoffTHAT’S NOT NORMALA video showed the top portion of the door ajar midair.
- 10Lawmakers Plot ‘Most Restrictive’ Social Media Ban in U.S. OFF LIMITSThe law also includes a ban on phone use in schools.
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, 50, and the Athletic’s senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, 43, were photographed getting unusually close during a luxury getaway in Arizona, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The pair was spotted on March 28 at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, where they were seen holding hands and embracing against the backdrop of the red rock mountains. Both are married—Vrabel for 27 years and Russini for 5 years. According to the outlet, the two spent much of the day together, starting with breakfast at the hotel restaurant before heading to the pool, where they lounged side by side and relaxed in a hot tub for roughly an hour. Their time together reportedly continued into the evening, when they were seen at the resort’s private rooftop bungalows, which can cost more than $2,000 a night. Vrabel and Russini told Page Six they were hanging out with a larger group. But multiple eyewitnesses told the outlet they only saw the two of them together throughout their stay. The Daily Beast has reached out to Russini and Vrabel for comment.
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Justin Guarini, the singer who placed second in the first season of American Idol, has split from his wife. Guarini and his now-ex-wife Reina were married for 15 years and had two kids together. According to TMZ, Justin filed for divorce in the summer of 2024. The split became final in December 2025. No news outlets reported this development, leading to a bit of a surprise when Guarini posted a photo this January of him with business coach Kim Phillips. TMZ reported the two are dating. Guarini first gained international fame in 2002, when he lost to Kelly Clarkson in the very first season of American Idol. He kept his singing career alive, though, releasing a self-titled album the following year. Guarini also appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Beyond music, he has dabbled in the world of film, teaming up with Clarkson on the movie From Justin to Kelly. The film was widely seen as a flop, earning a reputation as one of the worst movies of all time. He then took to the stage, playing roles in productions of Romeo and Juliet, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Rent.
Boy, 14, Arrested for Swinging and Kicking Baby Alligator
A 14-year-old boy in Florida’s Volusia County was arrested after deputies said he was caught on surveillance video swinging a baby alligator by its tail over his head and kicking it near a university facility on April 3. According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred near the docks at the Stetson Aquatic Center. A university public safety officer told deputies she watched it live on security cameras and reported it, ClickOrlando reported. The footage, reviewed by detectives, showed the teen “holding a baby alligator by its tail and swinging it back and forth,” while another child was seen taking photos. The teen was later booked into juvenile detention on a felony charge of harming or possessing an alligator without approval from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. “You just don’t do that,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “You do not abuse wildlife, and unfortunately, this young man is going to learn a very expensive lesson in that.”
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
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At least 20 thrill seekers in Australia are safe after being stranded atop a rollercoaster in brutal 80-plus-degree heat on Wednesday. The DC Rivals HyperCoaster at Warner Bros. Movie World in Queensland stopped unexpectedly after climbing more than 150 feet in the air. The ride, considered the highest in the southern hemisphere, was just about to enter a thrilling drop when the wheels halted. The malfunction, believed to be connected to a faulty sensor, forced staff at the park to launch an immediate rescue operation. Because temperatures were peaking in the midday heat, the passengers received umbrellas to shield them from the sun as they climbed, one by one, down the rollercoaster. “At all times throughout the stoppage, the guests on board were safe and our team were in constant communication with them,” an official at the park said, adding that the stoppages are “proof rides systems and operators are doing as they are designed and trained to do to keep our guests safe.” The rescue operation took more than two hours. This is just the latest dramatic rescue from a malfunctioning fair ride. Just a few weeks ago, several children were retrieved by forklift from a broken ride in Wales.
Daniil Medvedev lost his cool on Wednesday, smashing his racket repeatedly before dumping the remains into a courtside trash bin during a crushing defeat at the Monte Carlo Masters. The world No. 10 suffered a stunning 6-0, 6-0 loss to Italian wildcard Matteo Berrettini—a “double bagel” defeat that marked the first time in Medvedev’s career he failed to win a single game at tour level. Medvedev hit 28 unforced errors, five double faults, and won just 17 of 67 points in the 49-minute match. Former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini, ranked No. 90, said the match was “one of the best performances of my life.” He added: “I think I missed three shots in the entire match and it is not easy against a tricky player like Daniil. The game plan was perfect and my weapons were working.” Berrettini is set to play against Brazilian tennis star Joao Fonseca next.
Tori Spelling is thanking her “guardian angels” after a terrifying car crash just outside Los Angeles left her and seven children hospitalized. In an Instagram video on Tuesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said the incident on April 2 had been “really overwhelming.” The actress had been driving four of her children and three of their friends in Temecula when the crash occurred. Spelling and the seven children were hospitalized and treated for injuries, including cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions. “We’re okay,” she said in an emotional update. Spelling alleged the other driver was “speeding” and “went through a light,” describing a split-second decision she made to protect the children in the car. “I turned hard left as hard as I could as fast as I could to avoid as much impact on the children as possible. He spun us out,” she claimed. Spelling said she is “so grateful and lucky because it could have been so much worse.” In her video caption, she thanked “all the first responders” and those who had reached out, adding: “Grateful… to our guardian angels.”
A man who broke into the enclosure of viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng last month has been fined 10,000 baht (about $300) by a Thai court. Narongwit Chodchoy, director of Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, told AFP on Wednesday that the man was found guilty of trespassing. Security footage showed the man—wearing a beanie, sunglasses, and a tank top—wandering into the enclosure and filming Moo Deng on a tablet as he approached her and her mother. He lingered for roughly a minute before staff stepped in and called police. He was later arrested and charged with trespassing. Zoo officials said Moo Deng, an endangered pygmy hippo who shot to global fame in 2024, was unharmed but “slightly startled.” “No one can violate animals’ rights, no matter whether they are in an enclosure or in the wild,” Narongwit said. The zoo ramped up security following the incident. “We learned from this lesson and will not allow it to happen again—not to Moo Deng and not to other animals in the zoo,” the zoo’s director added.
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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.
The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.
Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.
A Cape Air flight was forced to return to Nantucket Memorial Airport after part of the cabin door came open shortly after takeoff. The airline said the upper section of the main cabin door opened in flight, prompting the crew to turn the aircraft around as a precaution. Cape Air said the plane remained stable and continued to operate normally before landing safely back on the island on Monday. No injuries were reported. A video shared on Instagram appeared to show the top portion of the door ajar midair, with the sky and ocean visible through the gap as passengers sat nearby inside the small plane. Cape Air said the aircraft has since been removed from service for inspection and evaluation. The airline added that it is following standard safety procedures and will take any further action deemed necessary after reviewing the incident. Vacation hot spot Nantucket, located about 30 miles off the Massachusetts coast, is primarily reached by air or ferry.
The Massachusetts House of Representatives is set to vote on April 8 on a bill dubbed the “most restrictive” social media ban in the country. If passed, starting October 1, anyone under 14 would be completely restricted from accessing social media, while 14- and 15-year-olds would require verifiable parental consent to do so. “The simple reality is that Massachusetts must do more to ensure that our laws keep pace with modern challenges,” House Speaker Ron Mariano and Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz said in a joint statement. The onus would be on social media companies to implement age-verification technology. A similar law was passed in Florida in 2024, but has faced a series of legal challenges for alleged First Amendment violations—an issue the Massachusetts legislators are not too concerned about. “We know that there could be some potential legal challenges. We think it’s the right thing to do, we think we’re on solid ground,” Michlewitz said. The bill is likely to be signed into law if passed in the House, as Governor Maura Healey has previously spoken positively about mandatory age verification on social media platforms.