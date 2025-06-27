Boy, 15, Charged With Murder for Stabbing CEO During Party

Cheat Sheet
1
Oscar Winner Still Makes Money From a Movie He Wasn’t in
LUCKY DUCK
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 06.27.25 6:08AM EDT 
Published 06.27.25 3:49AM EDT 
Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Sam Rockwell says he’s still cashing checks for a movie he never actually appeared in. The Oscar winner recently recalled on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had driven to New Jersey more than three decades ago to audition for a one-line part in the 1989 drama Lean on Me, which stars Morgan Freeman and Beverly Todd. The White Lotus star said he landed the gig, but “they never got to my scene, so they had to let me go because they didn’t want to pay me for a week.” He added, “They didn’t fire me, they just sort of let me go because they were like, ‘We can’t pay him a week for one line.’” He said he had driven to New Jersey with fellow actors Kevin Corrigan and Michael Imperioli, known for his role in The Sopranos. Imperioli ended up getting cast in Lean on Me, but “I still get residual checks for that, even though I’m not in it,” Rockwell said. He might have missed out then, but Rockwell more than made up for it, earning an Oscar nearly 30 years later for his supporting role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Read it at Deadline

2
‘Mulholland Drive’ Star Dies at 57 at Home in Los Angeles
VOCAL LEGEND
Janna Brancolini
Published 06.27.25 10:07AM EDT 
Rebekah Del Rio onstage during the David Lynch Foundation's DLF Live presents "The Music Of David Lynch" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 1, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Rebekah Del Rio, who became a cinematic legend with her haunting performance of “Llorando” in the film Mulholland Drive, has died at her home in Los Angeles. She was 57. Del Rio had originally landed a country record deal in Nashville, Tennessee, with her recording of “Llorando”, a Spanish-language cover of Roy Orbison’s “Crying.” She was introduced to Mulholland Drive director David Lynch, who decided to use Del Rio’s performance in a pivotal scene that takes place in a night club. Del Rio later said in an interview that she performed every take live so the film’s stars Naomi Watts and Laura Harring, who watch her sing, could experience the song’s full emotion. The performance launched her film career, with her vocals later appearing in Southland Tales, Sin City, Man on Fire and Streets of Legend. She also performed alongside Moby in an episode of Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return. Just two weeks before her death, she performed live at a charity event screening of Mulholland Drive. Her cause of her death remains unknown and comes 16 years after her son, Phillip C. DeMars, died of cancer in 2009 aged 23.

Read it at Variety

5
‘The View’ Host Shares Humiliating Time She Flashed an Oscar Nominee
OOPSIE DAISY
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 7:39PM EDT 
Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Alyssa Farah Griffin—co-host of The View and former strategic communications director and Assistant to the President during the 2020 Donald Trump presidency—admitted that she once accidentally flashed two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law. She recounted the incident on Thursday’s episode of The View: “My mic pack fell down my dress,” she explained. During the next commercial break, Griffin ran backstage to get help with readjusting her microphone. “I flashed up my skirt so she could help me move it, and Jude Law’s just standing there,” she said. “And then in my embarrassment, he just says nothing. I go, ‘I’m sorry, sir!’” She lamented, “Like, I made it worse by calling him ‘sir’! And then I maybe curtsied! It was brutal.” The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar had a good laugh about it. Griffin, however, seem to take the humiliation in stride. She asked the audience: “How many of you have ever experienced an embarrassing personal malfunction?” The audience clapped in response. “Wow, it must be very common,” she noted.

Read it at Page Six

6
Windows Makes Major Change to Iconic Blue Screen
GOING DARK
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 06.26.25 11:21PM EDT 
The Microsoft Blue Screen of Death.
The Microsoft Blue Screen of Death. CFOTO/CFOTO/Future Publishing via Gett

It’s RIP to the infamous “Blue Screen of Death” that haunts Windows users whenever their computer suddenly fails. Microsoft have announced they are “streamlining the unexpected restart experience” with a new black screen to replace the signature blue one that has been a frustrating sign of computer trouble since the early 1990s. The new black screen message reads, “your device ran into a problem and needs to restart”. Microsoft users will notice the hard launch of the new black screen this summer on Windows 11 24H2 devices, with the company promising the updates will result in an “easier” and “faster” way to recover from restarts. Microsoft users may still have BSOD PTSD after a faulty software update in July last year resulted in people all over the world sharing images of the dreaded blue screen on their social media accounts. The CrowdStrike incident saw flights grounded by airlines and hospitals, retailers and banks all impacted. Microsoft said they are also introducing “quick machine recovery” for PCs that cannot restart successfully. The company said in a blog released on Wednesday, “This change is part of a larger continued effort to reduce disruption in the event of an unexpected restart.”

Read it at Windows Experience Blog

7
Composer Behind Secret Code in ‘Mission: Impossible’ Theme Dies at 93
ICON
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.27.25 5:07AM EDT 
Lalo Schifrin
Lalo Schifrin, the Argentine composer behind the iconic Mission: Impossible theme, died Thursday aged 93. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lalo Schifrin, the Argentine composer responsible for the Mission: Impossible theme, died Thursday aged 93 due to complications from pneumonia, his son told CBS News. Schifrin’s catchy score, written in the unusual 5/4 time signature, hit No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1968 and won two Grammy Awards. In 2017, it was entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Though Schifrin never publicly confirmed it, fans noted that the theme resembles the Morse code for “M”and “I”, NME reported in 2023. In a 2006 interview with AP, Schifrin recalled being told to write “something exciting… like a logo.” He said, “Maybe that’s why this thing has become so successful—because I wrote something that came from inside me.” Schifrin composed more than 100 pieces for film and television. “His family was at his side, and he passed peacefully,” his son Ryan Schifrin said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to be there for him. We are still trying to process this loss, and are very moved by all the love and support we have received.”

Read it at CBS News

8
Six U.S. Citizens Nabbed Over Sea-Route ‘Info Drop’ to North Korea
MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Updated 06.27.25 6:30AM EDT 
Published 06.27.25 6:19AM EDT 
Kim Jong Un speaks during a press confernce, June 19, 2024, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Contributor#8523328/Getty Images

South Korean police say six Americans were arrested on South Korea’s Ganghwa Island on Friday as they tried to launch 1,600 plastic bottles containing rice, $1 bills, miniature Bibles, and USB sticks “so they could float toward North Korean shores on the tides,” reported the Associated Press. The group is being probed for breaking South Korea’s Safety and Disaster Management Act. Officers—speaking anonymously to AP—refused to name the detainees or reveal the contents of the USB sticks. The U.S. Embassy in Seoul has offered no comment. Bottle- and balloon-based “information drops” have long been favored by activists eager to smuggle K-dramas, K-pop and anti-regime leaflets into the communist North. A 2021-23 ban was struck down last year, but new liberal President Lee Jae Myung is using other safety laws to keep the practice in check while he pursues talks with Pyongyang. Just two weeks ago, an activist on the same island was detained for launching a balloon, AP reported. North Korea usually answers such stunts with trash-filled balloons and fiery threats—leaving Seoul nervously weighing free-speech rights against the risk of another peninsula flare-up.

Read it at Associated Press

9
Scott Wolf Granted Temporary Custody of Kids in Bitter Divorce Fight
BATTLE LINES
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 7:28PM EDT 
Scott and Kelley Wolf
McBride/Getty Images

A judge has awarded Party of Five star Scott Wolf temporary sole custody of his three kids amid a nasty divorce fight with his estranged wife Kelley. Scott’s request for a temporary restraining order was also granted. Kelley has “engaged in an escalating pattern of behavior that poses a substantial threat of immediate and irreparable harm” to the former couple’s kids, court documents claimed, according to People. The restraining order was issued after Kelley allegedly tried to take the kids—Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11—out of the country. The judge also cited an incident on June 13 in which police handcuffed Kelley, 48, and took her to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. According to law enforcement she had made “concerning” comments to a family member and responding deputies. That episode came just days after Scott, 57, filed to dissolve the couple’s 21-year marriage. While the temporary order remains in effect through July 9, a court hearing on Tuesday will decide whether Kelley may have supervised contact with the children. Scott has been awarded sole and exclusive use of their Park City, Utah home.

Read it at People

10
‘Blues Clues’ Host Steve Burns Launches New Podcast for Adults
BLUE'S BACK!
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 8:37PM EDT 
Steve Burns speaks onstage during the Steve from "Blue's Clues" panel at 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Steve Burns speaks onstage during the Steve from "Blue's Clues" panel at 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

The man who shaped the childhood of countless millennials is entering the world of adult podcasting. Steve Burns hosted Blue’s Clues, a Nick Jr. show about a relentlessly curious blue dog, from 1996 to 2002. On Wednesday, Burns announced on YouTube that he’s starting a podcast called “Alive.” In the video announcing the launch, Burns said that “It’s basically a societal requirement at this point to have a podcast.” Burns addressed the audience directly and looked deeply into the camera, promising discussions of “death and sex and taxes and everything that makes it so weird and wonderful to be alive.” The announcement was met with nostalgic responses from fans of the animated show. Burns resurfaced in a viral 2021 video in which he spoke to fans on the show’s 25th anniversary. In that clip, Burns previewed his pivot to adult-focused media, saying that, “We started out with clues, and now we have student loans, and jobs, and families.” At Lemonade Media, he’ll join a stacked group of content-creators including Meghan Markle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny.

Read it at NBC News

