Boy, 2, Dropped Off at Mississippi Goodwill With ‘Abandoned’ Note

A 2-year-old boy was dropped off at a Mississippi Goodwill donation center on Monday with a note scrawled on a paper towel, reading: “child abandoned… no phone number for mom.” Southaven Police released security photos of the couple who left the child at the center with only a change of clothing, telling a worker only that his mother couldn’t care for him any longer. Several hours later, police said they had detained a suspect but provided no other details. The boy was placed with Child Protective Services until he could be reunited with family.