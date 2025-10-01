Cheat Sheet
Boy, 3, Finds Live WWII Grenade and Brings It Inside to Show Parents

HAVING A BLAST
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.01.25 12:55PM EDT 
Grant County Sheriff's Office - WA
Grant County Sheriff's Office - WA/Facebook

A toddler stumbled on a deadly relic of World War II while playing outside his family’s home—and then carried it inside to show his parents. The three-year-old discovered the grenade Monday evening in the front yard of his family’s property in Hartline, a small town halfway between Seattle and Spokane, in central Washington, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. After the boy handed it over, his parents immediately called authorities around 6:45 p.m. Deputies quickly brought in backup from the Washington State Patrol bomb squad. Technicians confirmed the grenade was still live, even after decades of exposure to the elements. It was safely removed and destroyed in a rural area north of town. “The grenade was of a type used during the Second World War and had clearly been exposed to the elements for some time,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post. Officials added it was unclear how the explosive wound up in the yard or how long it had been there. No injuries were reported, but police reminded residents that unexploded military devices still occasionally surface across the U.S.—and to never touch suspicious objects.

2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Largest Prize in Show’s History
MADE A FORTUNE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.25 11:35AM EDT 
Wheel of Fortune contestant Christina Derevjanik and host Ryan Seacrest.
Wheel of Fortune contestant Christina Derevjanik and host Ryan Seacrest. CBS

Wheel of Fortune contestant Christina Derevjanik won a $1,035,155 cash prize on Tuesday night, claiming the biggest personal payout in the show’s history. “I have no words!” Derevjanik, a Connecticut resident, shrieked when she won as confetti rained down on her. Hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White celebrated Derevjanik’s win, hugging her and exclaiming their joy. Derevjanik told the hosts that she plans on using the money to pay off her student loans. In an interview after the show, she added that she’d love to be able to buy a house with her winnings and is looking forward to taking the trips she also won to Japan and Montana. “I can’t even believe that I can now pay things off [and] put stresses aside,” she said. Before winning the million dollars, Derevjanik joked that she would give her two weeks’ notice to her boss, who was in the audience, if she won the coveted prize. Excluding Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, in the show’s history, only three other contestants have even won more than $1 million: Michelle Loewenstein won $1.026 million in 2008, Autumn Erhard won $1.030 million in 2013 and Sarah Manchester won $1.017 million in 2014.

3
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Winner Dead at 36
LAST DANCE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.01.25 11:24AM EDT 
Contestant Vigil Gadson and Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine on So You Think You Can Dance.
Contestant Vigil Gadson and Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine on So You Think You Can Dance. FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty I

So You Think You Can Dance star Joshua Allen has died at the age of 36. Allen won the fourth season of the reality show in 2008, at the age of 18, with Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died via suicide in 2022, the runner-up. According to TMZ, citing a family member, he passed away on Sept. 30. His family has not made his cause of death public but has asked for “privacy and prayers.” Speaking to the outlet, Emmanuel Hurd, a friend of Allen from the dance world, paid tribute to “a very honest, real person.” “He didn’t always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that’s why he was a winner,” he said. After winning the show, he told Entertainment Weekly that he hadn’t had formal dance lessons. Instead, he enrolled in as many classes as he could after getting through the first rounds of the show’s application process. In his final Instagram post, Allen paid tribute to actor and musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who passed away in July. “Fly high King,” he wrote. Warner died after getting caught in a strong current after a surf lesson. In 2017, Allen was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading no contest to domestic abuse charges.

4
Scandal-Ridden MAGA Star Announces Political Comeback
LOOK WHO’S BACK
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.01.25 12:33PM EDT 
Madison Cawthorn addresses the camera during his campaign launch video.
Screenshot/YouTube/Cawthorn for Congress

A scandal-prone former MAGA congressman who flamed out after a single term in the House of Representatives has launched a bid to return to Congress. Madison Cawthorn released a campaign video announcing his bid for a Florida congressional seat. “I’m running for Congress to stand with President Trump, defend our conservative values, and fight to stop the radical left every single time,” he says in the video, which features photos of him smiling with Trump and appearing on stage with the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down and killed at a campus event in Utah last month. The 30-year-old was elected in 2020 to represent North Carolina’s 11th District, becoming the youngest member of Congress and the first to be born in the 1990s, but lost his primary two years later. During his time in Congress he alleged, without providing evidence, that his GOP colleagues invited him to orgies, and that they frequently used cocaine. He later said that his claims were “exaggerated.” He has also had multiple run-ins with the law and was arrested just last month for failing to appear at a court hearing.

5
Canada Issues New Warning to Travelers Coming to the U.S.
GENDER BENDER
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.25 12:41PM EDT 
An American & Canadian flag waving in the wind.
KKIDD/KKIDD/Getty Images

Canada is now advising its non-binary citizens to be aware of the United States’ changing immigration policies. In January, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to issue passports with only “male” or “female” gender markers. A federal judge in Massachusetts halted the enforcement of the policy while the ACLU has also filed a federal lawsuit challenging the executive order. Canada offers passports with an “X” as a gender marker for those who do not identify as male or female. The government warns gender-nonconforming individuals they may experience trouble entering the U.S., as their gender may not be recognized. Previously, Canadian travelers could stay in the U.S. for up to six months without a visa. However, Canadian authorities warn citizens that their visas or permanent residency may be at risk. The U.S. may review already issued visas under a new protocol. Previous criminal convictions, living outside of the country longer than permitted, and failure to have a “male” or “female” identification can now result in visa termination.

6
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Spotted in Wheelchair Amid ALS Battle
‘KEEP THE FAITH’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.25 12:27PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Actor Eric Dane attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Countdown" at Harmony Gold on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Robin L Marshall/Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane was spotted in a wheelchair during a rare public appearance amid his health battle with ALS, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail. In April, the 52-year-old actor revealed he was diagnosed with ALS, a rare and incurable neurological disorder that primarily affects the motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, leading to symptoms like muscle weakness and respiratory failure. Dane was spotted at an airport in Washington, D.C. when a photographer asked for a statement for his fans. Dane responded, “Keep the faith, man.” A source told the outlet that the diagnosis has been “devastating.” “Eric has leaned on his Jewish faith to get through it all, it has been his family and friends that have really stepped up and have made him feel loved.” Two weeks prior, the Charmed star announced via Instagram that he was partnering with I AM ALS to launch the campaign Push for Progress to “accelerate ALS research, expand access to treatments, and secure $1 billion in federal funding for ALS over the next three years,” according to the caption. “For over a century, ALS has been incurable, and we’re done accepting the status quo,” Dane said in slurred speech.

7
Broadway Stars Prepare for Mass Walkout Before Peak Season
THE SHOW MUSTN’T GO ON
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.01.25 10:09AM EDT 
NEW YORK - MARCH 19: A exterior view of the Palace Theatre at the opening night of "West Side Story" on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on March 19, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - MARCH 19: A exterior view of the Palace Theatre at the opening night of "West Side Story" on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on March 19, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Broadway actors are preparing to stage a mass walkout that would shut down 32 stage productions during peak theater season as part of an ongoing dispute over labor conditions. Actors’ Equity, a union representing more than 900 Broadway performers and stage managers, is locked in negotiations with the trade association Broadway League over a new contract, with employers’ healthcare contributions at the heart of the dispute. “Asking our employers to care for our bodies, and to pay their fair share toward our health insurance is not only reasonable and necessary, it’s an investment they should want to make toward the long-term success of their businesses,” said Brooke Shields, a performer and president of Actors’ Equity. “That’s just math. There are no Broadway shows without healthy Broadway actors and stage managers. And there are no healthy actors and stage managers without safe workplaces and stable health insurance.” Although the Broadway League, which represents theater owners, producers, and operators, said it was engaged in “good-faith” negotiations with Actors’ Equity, union members have reportedly authorized the union to commit to a strike and have begun handing out “strike pledge cards” to actors, asking them to commit to a walkout. The last Equity strike was in 1968, resulting in the closure of 19 Broadway shows over three days.

8
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Cop Son Fired After Chase Killed Kid
APPEAL PENDING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.01.25 10:49AM EDT 
Published 10.01.25 9:47AM EDT 
Dog the Bounty Hunter
Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The D/Denver Post via Getty Images

The son of Dog the Bounty Hunter has lost his job as a cop after a high-speed chase led to the death of a teen. The Priceville Police Department in Alabama initially placed Garry Chapman on leave following the incident on Sept. 6. The department has since confirmed that the 24-year-old son of TV personality Duane Chapman has left the department permanently. He appeared in a number of episodes with his father on his popular reality show. Officers had responded to reports of a suspected DUI. According to local network WSAZ3, the “vehicle failed to stop for law enforcement” and was “wanted for moving violations.” A chase soon broke out, leaving Interstate 65 and migrating to Main Street in Hartselle. Minutes later the car driven by suspect Archie Hale collided with another vehicle, sending him flying across the intersection. During the incident, 17-year-old Tristan Hollis was killed and six people were taken to the hospital. Chapman was let go by Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, despite claims he followed protocol. An appeal is scheduled for Oct. 14. Speaking to Fox 54, Chapman’s attorney Scott Morro said, “Garry followed the law, and he followed the policy… Hopefully he’ll be reinstated.” In a statement on Sept. 11, the police department spoke of the “tragic loss of Hollis, adding, “On behalf of the officers of the Hartselle Police Department, I extend our condolences to the family for this tragedy.” Hale has been charged with murder and other offences. Speaking to the Daily Beast, Priceville PD confirmed he was terminated but refused to comment further.

Garry Chapman Insta post
Garry Chapman
9
Record Number of Americans Think the Supreme Court Is Too Conservative
MAGA WORLD
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 10.01.25 9:32AM EDT 
Amy Coney Barrett
Amy Coney Barrett was appointed in 2020. Pool/Getty Images

A record number of Americans think the Supreme Court has tilted too far to the right, polling released Wednesday shows. Forty-three percent of U.S. adults described the court as “too conservative” in Gallup’s Sept. 2–16 Governance poll—the highest figure the organization has ever measured, surpassing the previous high of 42 percent recorded in 2022. By comparison, 36 percent said the court is “about right,” while just 17 percent labeled it “too liberal.” The shift comes after Justice Amy Coney Barrett was appointed in 2020 by President Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority. Before that, no more than 33 percent had ever called the court too conservative. Partisan divides remain stark, with 75 percent of Democrats and nearly half of independents (46 percent) saying the court is too conservative, compared with only 4 percent of Republicans. Two-thirds of Republicans (66 percent) think the court is “about right,” while 28 percent see it as “too liberal.” Coney Barrett has at times taken a more centrist approach in key Supreme Court cases. Her decisions breaking from the court’s conservative bloc have drawn criticism from some of Trump’s own supporters.

Gallup Poll
A record share of Americans now view the U.S. Supreme Court as leaning too far to the right, according to new Gallup polling. Gallup
10
‘Fast & Furious’ Star Wanted for Animal Cruelty Charges
HOUNDED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.01.25 9:28AM EDT 
Tyrese Gibson.
Tyrese Gibson. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson is wanted on animal cruelty charges after his Cane Corsos allegedly killed a neighbor’s dog. Cops in Fulton County, Georgia, confirmed Monday they’d issued a warrant for the arrest of the 46-year-old. The incident on Sept. 18 saw Harrison Parker let Henry, a five-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, out on the front lawn. He was dead five minutes later, the FCPD’s Capt. Nicole Dwyer said according to CBS. After initially saying he would give up the dogs Gibson changed his mind, asking for more time. Officers then obtained both a search warrant and an arrest warrant on a charge of animal cruelty. When they were executed, he and the dogs were gone. Gibson, however, says he is in L.A. and cooperating with authorities. In a statement via his attorneys, he said he “extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog,” claiming he hadn’t been there at the time. “Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly,” it added. Gibson posted a video on Instagram of himself playing with the dogs on Tuesday. He also claims to have contacted the family directly. Asked if he was indeed cooperating, Dwyer said, “Well, he knows he has a warrant out for him, and he’s not turning himself in, so no.”

Tyrese Gibson posted. astatement on Instagram
Tyrese Gibson
