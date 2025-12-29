Boy, 5, Killed in Freak Accident at Ski Resort

A Ryanair flight from England to the Canary Islands was forced to turn around and return to its starting point after experiencing severe air turbulence. About 40 minutes after taking off from Birmingham airport, the cabin service was already underway when the Tenerife-bound flight hit turbulence over Brittany, France. The pilots decided to turn back, and within 10 minutes, the plane had descended from a height of 37,000 feet to 10,000 feet over the English Channel. That altitude usually indicates problems with pressurization, but in this case, there’s no sign that pressurization was the reason for the lower height. The plane landed normally in Birmingham 90 minutes after taking off. “Passengers disembarked and returned to the terminal, where a small number of passengers were provided with medical assistance,” a Ryanair spokesperson said in a statement. A replacement aircraft was flown from Leeds Bradford to Birmingham to operate the flight, which finally landed in Tenerife more than six hours behind schedule.
A 30-year-old ski patroller in California died the day after Christmas when he was caught in an avalanche, resort officials said. The Mammoth Mountain Ski Area released a statement Sunday that Cole Murphy died after suffering critical injuries during avalanche-mitigation work. According to the resort, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Lincoln Mountain, when a sudden avalanche slide swept through an area where patrollers were actively working. The other patroller at the site was transported to a nearby hospital with what officials described as possible broken bones. Murphy sustained far more severe injuries and later died. The avalanche struck on a day already flagged as particularly dangerous. The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center had issued warnings about heavy snowfall and strong winds, cautioning that “even if things ease up later today, natural and human-triggered avalanches remain likely.” Murphy’s partner, Hayley, said in a statement shared by Mammoth Mountain that working at the resort was his “calling,” describing it as “his place of purpose, his community, and his second home.” His family echoed that sentiment, saying Murphy moved through the world “with kindness, intention, and a wholehearted devotion to the life he chose.”
Sitcom actress Melanie Watson Bernhardt has died at the age of 57. According to her brother, Watson died on Friday in Colorado Springs. Watson, who was born with osteogenesis imperfecta—commonly known as brittle bone disease—had reportedly been admitted to the hospital before her death. Her brother, Robert Watson, added that doctors did their best to help her. Watson played Arnie’s friend Kathy Gordon on ‘Diff’rent Strokes.’ She guest-starred in one episode per season from 1980 to 1984. In 1982, there was an episode named after Watson’s character, titled “Kathy.” After leaving the sitcom, Watson went on to help others living with disabilities. According to her IMDb profile, Watson was a founder and executive at Train Rite, an organization that trains dogs to help people with disabilities. Speaking about her role on Diff’rent Strokes, Watson told IndieWire in 2020, “I didn’t realize what a gift it was to be the first one out there. If I had to do it all over again, I would have stayed in the business.”
Boy, 5, Killed in Freak Accident at Ski Resort
A 5-year-old boy has died after his arm was pulled into the gears of a ski resort’s moving walkway over the weekend. Hinata Goto was on a family trip to the city of Otaru, on Hokkaido, Japan’s most northerly main island, when their ski outing took a tragic turn. Authorities say the boy’s right arm became trapped in the winding mechanism of a 30-meter belt-style walkway at the ski resort, The Guardian reported. While his mother pressed an emergency stop button intended to prevent such accidents, the mechanism apparently failed to work. Firefighters freed Hinata—who was unconscious and still wearing ski gear—about 40 minutes after his mother’s emergency call, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the report. Police said he fell while trying to step off the narrow, 60-centimeter-wide walkway, which lacks handrails and was installed six years ago. One of the resort’s regulars said the contraption—which ski resorts often call a “magic carpet”—was “scary” and had been known to shake when the slope angle shifts. Another worker near the resort told local media that many children come there to practice, urging a full investigation and safeguards to prevent another tragedy.
A body has been recovered near the area where a swimmer vanished in California last week amid reports of a shark attack. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found in the ocean south of Davenport Beach, close to where 55-year-old Erica Fox went missing. Because of the proximity to the earlier incident, the agency said it is coordinating with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and the Pacific Grove Police Department. Fox, a triathlete described by family as an “exceptional swimmer,” was reported missing just after noon on Dec. 21 at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, according to a joint statement from the Coast Guard and local authorities. Fox’s father told ABC affiliate KSBW that family members identified the body based on the clothing she was wearing. Family members said Fox was wearing a shark deterrent anklet when she disappeared, according to KSBW. After she went missing, two witnesses told authorities the swimmer “may have encountered a shark.” A Coast Guard official said one witness reported seeing a shark with a body in its mouth before it submerged. Authorities said the search was suspended after more than 15 hours of operations covering over 84 square nautical miles. Several nearby beaches were closed through Tuesday.
Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy has been spotted for the first time since her parents’ grisly murders. Romy, 28, was photographed on Saturday stepping outside the beach house where she has been staying since discovering her parents’ bodies at their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14. The Daily Mail’s photos show Romy standing outside the Southern California home with two friends as she marked her 28th birthday. Romy, who usually lives across the road from the Reiners’ Brentwood home, has taken shelter at the beach house with her boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, her brother Jake, 34, his partner Maria Gilfillan, as well as her maternal aunts, according to the Daily Mail. Her brother Nick, 32, has been charged with the murders of Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70. He is being held without bail at a Downtown Los Angeles jail and will be arraigned on Jan. 7. Romy found her parents’ bodies in their master bedroom after stopping by to check on them when a massage therapist received no response, The New York Times previously reported, citing a person close to the family.
The GOP’s hopes of mounting a serious challenge to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner have dimmed after Virginia state Sen. Bryce Reeves abruptly exited the U.S. Senate race for Virginia on Sunday. Reeves, 59, attributed his decision to “a serious family health matter and the realities of timing” in an X post. However, he also noted that the November elections in Virginia had dealt a “devastating” blow to Republicans. Democrats widened their legislative majority and swept all three statewide races, with Abigail Spanberger winning the governorship. Reeves wrote, “We must stop the infighting, regroup, and unite behind principled leadership worthy of our cause.” He said he would continue serving in the state Senate and seek re-election in 2027. Reeves entered the Senate race in September, pitching his military and law enforcement background, according to Politico. Warner, 71, a former Virginia governor who has held his Senate seat since 2009, is seeking a fourth term but facing challenges from Democrat Jason Reynolds and Republican Kim Farington, both political newcomers.
Christian Pulisic, 27, is working overtime to deny online rumors that he is dating Sydney Sweeney, 28. The American soccer star pushed back on the speculation in an Instagram story on Sunday, writing, “Please stop with the made up stories about my personal life. Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people’s lives.” The captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team also corrected the record underneath an Instagram post by betting platform Polymarket, which alleged that he has been dating the Euphoria actress. “Fake news guys let’s stop with the silly rumor,” Pulisic commented. Both Pulisic and Sweeney are reportedly in relationships with other people. The AC Milan winger has been dating golfer Alexa Melton, 25, since 2024, according to People. Meanwhile, Sweeney has been linked to music executive Scooter Braun, 44, since September, following her March split from ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, 42. The actress had been dating the businessman since 2018.
Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie has asked followers to help find his missing sister, Christina Lynn Downer. Downer was last seen in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles and has not posted on her social media since Dec. 15. Fowlie, who has also had roles in The Other Two and English Teacher, posted on Instagram on Saturday, “My sister is still missing. This is not like her, she’s never gone off the grid like this.” Fowlie invited followers to share his sister’s photo online and print copies of the flyer and post them around L.A. “Someone has seen her or knows something,” he said. Fowlie said he last heard from his sister on Nov. 26. He previously posted a photo of his sister with her miniature pinscher Rex, saying that “if you see her chances are he’d be with her.” Fowlie’s posts have been shared by SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Chloe Fineman, as well as Hacks stars Hannah Einbinder and The Other Two’s Drew Tarver. Actor John Stamos also shared Fowlie’s post on his Instagram stories, writing, “My friend’s sister is missing, and they could use our help right now ❤️.” Anyone who has information regarding Downer’s location should call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 or www.lacrimestoppers.org, her case number is 25237639.
Chad Ollinger, who was featured on the reality show Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, is facing a murder charge. It came after Ollinger’s cellmate was found dead at a Las Vegas jail, where, according to TMZ, he had been booked in October after being arrested as a fugitive from another state. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), corrections officers discovered a motionless male with apparent blunt-force injuries while conducting routine cell checks at around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 26. The 41-year-old reality star was booked on an open murder charge after police said an investigation revealed that an altercation appeared to have occurred between Ollinger and the victim. Ollinger—who stars alongside his father, Duane Ollinger, on a Discovery Channel show that explores his father’s ranch in Utah, which locals say sits on “cursed” land—was previously arrested in November 2024 after running a stoplight in front of a police car and then attempting to flee from officers. According to TMZ, Ollinger was booked into the county jail at the time and later released on bond. He was also arrested in February for driving with an invalid license and for exceeding the speed limit by 10 percent.