Boy, 5, Saved by Family as Python Drags Him Into Swimming Pool
‘WAITING FOR A VICTIM’
A five-year-old Australian boy who was bitten by 10-foot python and dragged into a swimming pool only survived the ordeal thanks to the fast actions of his family. Beau Blake was walking by the pool at his home in the southeastern state of New South Wales when the snake latched onto him. “I believe the python was sort of sitting there waiting for a victim to come along, a bird or something, and Beau was it,” Beau’s father, Ben Blake, told NBN News. The snake—which may have been a carpet python—coiled around Beau’s leg, causing him to fall into the water. “Before he even hit the bottom of the pool it was completely wrapped around the leg,” Ben added. Beau’s grandfather jumped into the water and passed the boy—still in the snake’s grip—up to Ben, who in turn squeezed the snake’s neck to release Beau. Thankfully the snake wasn’t venomous, and Beau was treated for the puncture wounds. When asked about having to deal with pythons, Ben said: “Aw look, it’s where we live. It’s Australia.”