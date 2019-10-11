CHEAT SHEET

    HORRIBLE

    Boy, 6, in Critical Condition After Alleged Attack by Homeless Man

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Jonathan Bachman/Reuters

    A young boy is in critical condition after a homeless man allegedly attacked the child unprovoked on Thursday night in Queens, New York, CBS New York reports. Police said the child was walking with his parents when a 35-year-old man came up to him and assaulted him. Sources told the news station the man picked up the 6-year-old and slammed his head into the pavement just before 5 p.m. The child was rushed to a local hospital, reportedly with serious head injuries. The boy is in stable but critical condition, officials said. The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

