Boy, 8, Airlifted to Hospital After Shark Attack

An eight-year-old boy has been bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys while out for a Labor Day swim. The unnamed child is understood to have been snorkeling with his family when he was attacked, officials from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident took place in the waters off Key Largo, and he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, by a Trauma Star Air Ambulance. Writing in a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Coast Guard was notified of the incident. No further information on the child’s condition has been made public. The news comes on the back of a fresh report that claims nine out of 10 of the top U.S. spots for shark attacks are in Florida. Data gathered by Tideschart from 1642 to 2024 named New Smyrna Beach, Florida, as the most active location, with 277.