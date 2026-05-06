Boy, 8, Attacked by Rabid Beaver

An 8-year-old boy was savagely mauled by a rabid beaver during a fishing trip to a New Jersey lake. The terrifying attack unfolded shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday at Lake Henry, part of the Continental Soldiers Park complex in Mahwah. The beaver “exited the lake and charged him,” Mahwah Police Capt. Michael Blondin told PIX11 News. “The child began to run away but tripped. The animal bit the child in the upper thigh and continued to attack him.” A family friend eventually drove the rampaging rodent off with a flurry of kicks and blows, allowing EMS to rush the wounded boy to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, New York. Animal control officers later captured the visibly sick beaver, which was confirmed to be rabid. “Everyone is advised to avoid wildlife, as any warm-blooded animal can carry rabies,” the Township of Mahwah said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.