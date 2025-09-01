Boy Fatally Shot in ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Doorbell Game Gone Wrong
KNOCK-KNOCK NIGHTMARE
A 11-year-old boy has been fatally shot while playing a game of ding dong ditch in Texas. Authorities in Houston said that the boy had been playing the game on Racine Street at 10.55 p.m on Saturday, when he was wounded by the firearm and died from his injuries the following day. Police have not made public the identity of the child. Houston city said the youngster was playing a game where players knock on residential doors and then dash off so the person in the home opens the door to find no one there. Cops initially detained one person for questioning, but they are understood to have since been released. Police said, “Officers were told the male was ringing doorbells of homes in the area and running away. A witness stated the male was running from a house, after ringing the doorbell, just prior to suffering a gunshot wound.” According to Fox26 Houston, the boy was shot multiple times. A spokesperson for the Houston PD Homicide Department said they had identified a suspect and have been “doing a search warrant on the house.”