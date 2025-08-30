Boy George Has Repulsive Analogy for Singing His Biggest Hit
IT COMES AND GOES
New Wave icon Boy George, 64, has said that being forced to play his 1983 pop sensation “Karma Chameleon” is like “f---ing diarrhea through a wet sock.” Speaking to The New York Post about KPOPPED, his new show for Apple TV+, the Culture Club frontman explained that performing the song after all these years is “about as exciting as nothing I can explain.” When asked to sing it by Apple execs for the new show, George almost resigned his role as a judge on the South Korean singing competition. “I was like, ‘What the f---?’ And in fact, the first phone call that we had with Apple, I went off. I was like, ‘I’m not doing this.’” The Grammy winner did, however, concede that he understands why the track, which has sold over 5 million copies globally, is still so popular decades later and that it was the “obvious choice” for Apple. Still, he laments that “people think that’s all I’ve ever done.” Sounds like bad karma.