Boy Injured in 50-Foot Disneyland Ride Plunge

A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after getting off a log flume and sliding down a 50-foot plunge at Disneyland. The 13-year-old caused a scare following the incident at the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride on Sunday. Workers spotted the boy getting out of the log-ride vehicle just moments before the final descent, and he slid down the steep drop himself. The ride was immediately stopped and was out of action for the rest of the day. The boy was then taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation as a precaution and later released. Witnesses who saw the incident described their shock online. “He attempted to exit the ride vehicle at the top of the final drop,” one Reddit user wrote. “The ride stop mechanism failed to engage or was already past the threshold for the vehicle to enter free fall.” Another added that “Luck was on his side,” and that Disneyland security and medical personnel were quick to respond. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure log-flume ride is inspired by Disney’s animated film The Princess and the Frog and replaced Splash Mountain in 2024.