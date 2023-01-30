CHEAT SHEET
Boy Playing Hide-and-Seek in Shipping Container Found Days Later Overseas
A boy from Bangladesh playing hide-and-seek was missing for six days before being found in a shipping container in Malaysia. The teen, identified only as Fahim, is thought to have entered the container and fallen asleep while playing with friends in the port city of Chittagong on Jan. 11. He was then found about 1,500 miles away inside the container in Port Klang, Malaysia, on Jan 17. “He was the only one found in the container,” Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, adding that the boy was given medical attention after apparently going without food or water for six days. “The relevant authorities have investigated the case and their investigations found no elements of human trafficking,” Ismail said.